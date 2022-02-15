‘Possible threat’ reported against Castaic High

In a message sent out to parents Monday afternoon, Castaic High School Principal Melanie Hagman confirmed for families that the school had received a “possible threat” over the weekend.

Hagman said the school was working with law enforcement in response to the safety concern, and that the school would remain open with an increased Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station presence.

“We have asked for additional law enforcement patrols around campus and in our community,” said Hagman in her email to parents. “Castaic High School will remain open. We will send out updated information when it is available.”

Law enforcement officials told The Signal on Monday that the threat stemmed from an unknown man leaving several voicemail messages at both Castaic High and Castaic Middle school making verbal threats.

“The school resource officers were made aware of the situation and are still investigating this, however extra patrol checks will be conducted at the schools,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “No arrests have been made.”

The Coyotes’ principal told parents that the school and William S. Hart Union High School District take threats seriously and immediately report them to law enforcement.

“We are grateful that students, staff, parents and community members feel comfortable coming forward to report suspicious activity,” said Hagman. “Research demonstrates that one of the best things a school community can do to support a safe school environment is to develop a culture in which people report suspicious information to a responsible adult.”

Parents and students were reminded by Hagman that if they see something, they should say something and report it to school and law enforcement officials.

The school’s Student Care Line can be contacted at [email protected].