Quarter-acre brush fire extinguished near Golden Triangle Road

A brush fire that was ignited late Wednesday afternoon on a hillside overlooking Golden Triangle Road was quickly extinguished by firefighters.
The fire was first reported at 4:07 p.m. on the 20600 block of Golden Triangle Road, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Fire Department 9-1-1 Dispatch Center.
However, after officials arrived on the scene, the fire was quickly extinguished and held to less than a quarter-acre, officials said.
No injuries were reported nor any structures damaged.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The incident was closed at approximately 5:30 p.m.