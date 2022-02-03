Quarter-acre brush fire extinguished near Golden Triangle Road

A brush fire that was ignited late Wednesday afternoon on a hillside overlooking Golden Triangle Road was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

The fire was first reported at 4:07 p.m. on the 20600 block of Golden Triangle Road, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Fire Department 9-1-1 Dispatch Center.

Los Angeles County hand crews prepare their equipment as they respond to a small brushfire near Golden Triangle Road in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, 020222. Dan Watson/The Signal

Los Angeles County firefighters mop up a small brushfire near Golden Triangle Road in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, 020222. Dan Watson/The Signal

However, after officials arrived on the scene, the fire was quickly extinguished and held to less than a quarter-acre, officials said.

No injuries were reported nor any structures damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The incident was closed at approximately 5:30 p.m.