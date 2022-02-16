Reports: Deputy kills knife-wielding woman

A woman reportedly armed with a knife was shot and killed by a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy in Neenach Tuesday night, according to law enforcement officials.

The call of the shooting was reported at approximately 6 p.m. on the 25000 block of Abacus Avenue, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“We have a deputy-involved shooting,” said Sgt. Bryan Moreno, a spokesman at SIB. “Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are responding.”

A law enforcement official familiar with the investigation confirmed to The Signal that the woman had been killed.

Deputy Eva Jimenez, a spokeswoman for SIB, confirmed at 7:20 p.m. that the woman was allegedly armed with a knife at the time of the shooting and that all deputies involved had been accounted for.

“A weapon was recovered,” said Jimenez, later confirming that the investigation is being handled by detectives from the LASD Homicide Bureau.

Fire Department Supervisor Miguel Ornelas confirmed to The Signal the department had not transported anyone to a hospital from the scene as of 6:45 p.m.

SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Natalie Arriaga deferred comment on the incident to investigators at the Homicide Bureau.

Homicide Bureau personnel informed The Signal at 7 p.m. that new information about the incident would not be available until later Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

Neenach is a rural community between Lancaster and Gorman, north of the Santa Clarita Valley.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.