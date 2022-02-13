Santa Clarita Transit helps train guide dogs

News release

Santa Clarita Transit recently partnered with Guide Dogs of America to provide training to service dogs in Central Park. The dogs, their owners and bus operators worked together in practicing boarding and exiting transit buses.

Nearly 20 guide dogs accompanied by their owners attended the training session in Central Park. During this time, the guide dogs increased their comfort with the boarding process of Santa Clarita Transit buses under the guidance of transit staff and Guide Dogs of America volunteers.

Guide Dogs of America is a nonprofit organization that transforms lives through partnerships with service dogs. GDA breeds, raises and trains guide dogs for individuals who are blind or visually impaired and service dogs for veterans and children with autism. The organization’s highly skilled canines become trusted companions that increase people’s confidence, mobility and independence.

All programs and services, including transportation, personalized training, room/board and postgraduate support, are provided at no cost to the recipient.

Santa Clarita Transit operates local, commuter, senior and disabled Dial-a-Ride and on-demand services in the Santa Clarita Valley and to major employment areas in the greater Los Angeles region.

For questions about Santa Clarita Transit, contact Justis Guardia at [email protected] or visit SantaClaritaTransit.com. To learn more about volunteer opportunities with Guide Dogs of America, visit GuideDogsofAmerica.org/Volunteer.