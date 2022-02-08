Santa Clarita woman reported missing

Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s help locating an at-risk woman who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Danielle Marie Hernandez, 39, of Santa Clarita, was last seen Monday around 1:56 p.m. on the 27200 block of Valderrama Drive in Valencia, according to detectives with the LASD Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail.

“She was last seen wearing tan pants, tan jacket and gray shoes. Danielle drives a gray 2007 Toyota Camry,” reads a missing person bulletin released by law enforcement. “Danielle suffers from bipolar disorder and is manic, leading her family to be very concerned for her well-being.”

Hernandez is described as a Hispanic woman, measuring 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with hazel eyes and long brown hair.

Her 2007 Toyota Camry carries California plates of 6MHN544.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website https://lacrimestoppers.org.

Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez is a reporter for The Signal. He's new at the newspaper but grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley. Have a story to share? Reach out at [email protected]

