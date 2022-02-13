SCV Sheriff’s Station offers free catalytic converter etching event

File photo. Catalytic converter.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with RG Brake & Alignment in Valencia, will be hosting a free catalytic converter etching event’ on Feb. 21, 23, 24, 26 and 28. 

“Help #GuardThatAuto by getting your vehicle’s license plate etched onto its catalytic converter. Doing so helps deputies locate its original owner in the event it is stolen and recovered,” said a news release from the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

This event is offered to SCV residents by appointment only, with limited availability, on a first come, first served basis. If you are interested in booking an appointment, or would like to learn more, contact SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputy Borbon of Community Relations at [email protected] 

Appointments will only be scheduled by Borbon and not by the auto center. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS