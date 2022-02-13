SCV Sheriff’s Station offers free catalytic converter etching event

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with RG Brake & Alignment in Valencia, will be hosting a free catalytic converter etching event’ on Feb. 21, 23, 24, 26 and 28.

“Help #GuardThatAuto by getting your vehicle’s license plate etched onto its catalytic converter. Doing so helps deputies locate its original owner in the event it is stolen and recovered,” said a news release from the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

This event is offered to SCV residents by appointment only, with limited availability, on a first come, first served basis. If you are interested in booking an appointment, or would like to learn more, contact SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputy Borbon of Community Relations at [email protected]

Appointments will only be scheduled by Borbon and not by the auto center.