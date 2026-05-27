CalRTA learns about water conservation 

News release

The local division of California Retired Teachers Association recently held its spring luncheon with a guest speaker from the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency.

The conversation included information about conserving water and the rebates available for upgrading outdoor watering. Attendees left with packets of seeds, flowers, plants, and goodies from the water agency, said a news release from the CalRTA group.

The chapter is scheduled at its June 9 luncheon to honor this year’s winners of 14 scholarships valued at $1,000 each. For information about attending the luncheon or about CalRTA, contact Mimi Kern at [email protected].