Senior Center hosts drive-in movie for Valentine’s celebration

By Signal Staff

This year, seniors can celebrate Valentine’s Day out in the open with Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida is keeping it safe and fun, by hosting a drive-in movie night on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m.

“Casablanca,” the winner of 1942 Best Picture Oscar, is a romantic story of a man who is conflicted about whether to help his former flame and her fugitive husband escape Nazis.

The movie is free to all registered seniors. Registration is simple, and can be done on the center’s website, myscvcoa.org. Due to limited space, large trucks and SUVs will be parked in the back, according to the center’s website.