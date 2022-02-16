Two men arrested on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters

Two men were arrested in Valencia last week on suspicion of possessing, among other things, catalytic converters and power tools commonly used for stealing them, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrest stems from deputies responding Thursday to a report of a battery involving two men on the 26000 block of Avenue Hall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“What started as a battery investigation between two males in Valencia, ended in their arrest after (they were) found in possession of cut catalytic converters, tools commonly used to steal the catalytic converters, narcotics, drug paraphernalia, pepper spray and more,” Arriaga said. “The males were booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station for multiple charges including theft, possession of narcotics, and receiving stolen property.”

Arriaga added that one of the suspects, 40-year-old Ricardo Vanrossen, is believed to have been a convicted felon, and was additionally arrested on suspicion of being felon in possession of tear gas. The second suspect, 59-year-old Arturo Castaneda, is alleged to also have had an outstanding warrant.

The older of the two remained in law enforcement custody as of Tuesday, while the 40-year-old was later released on bond with a promise to appear in court at a future date.