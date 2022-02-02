What are the Various Types of Mobile Apps and Criteria to Choose One?

One of the most brilliant achievements of our time has been the transformation of a personal computer into a portable device. The ease of smartphones is evident simply by the scale of the market: manufacturers sold over 1.56 billion devices in 2018, and the total number of users has risen to more than 3 billion!

The widespread applications that smartphones can run are one of the most important reasons they are so helpful. According to research, the average user utilizes roughly 30 apps on their mobile device in a month. People’s preferences for mobile applications are influenced by a variety of factors, ranging from the built-in platform of their smartphone to the app’s aesthetic design.

This trend has prompted many businesses to consider investing in app development and hire the best mobile app development company in order to deliver a better experience for their customers, making it more straightforward for them to consume a product or service directly from their smartphones.

Assume you’ve already done your research on your market and competitors, created a clear business plan for your app, and are ready to start development. However, which type of app would best fit your target audience and company objectives?

There are three categories of mobile app development from which to choose:

A) Native mobile apps

B) Hybrid apps

C) Web-based apps

A) Native Mobile Apps

These are precise software programs that may be found in marketplaces such as Google Play, the Apple App Store, Samsung Galaxy Apps, and others. Native mobile app developmentis done with a single store or operating system in mind, whether it is Apple’s iOS, Google’s Android, or even Windows phone.

React Native App Development is a JavaScript-based framework for creating native iOS and Android applications. The benefits of react-native software are not questionable at present.

Of course, all of this native app development has advantages and disadvantages:

Benefits of Native App Development

1. Good user experience– Because Native App Development is created expressly for a given platform or operating system, they are better suited to the quirks of each.

2. Full functionality– because the native app links with the user’s operating system and device, it may utilize its capabilities to provide a more comprehensive experience.

Disadvantages of their development for businesses:

1. High development expenses – Native mobile application development is expensive, especially if you want to publish it in many app stores and operating systems, may be pretty costly.

2. App fatigue- Of the three categories of applications we are addressing today, this one is most closely related to app fatigue. Given the vast number of applications competing for the user’s attention, it’s no wonder that consumers are becoming frustrated with having to choose among so many apps at this time.

B) Hybrid Apps

As the name implies, hybrid applications are a blend between native mobile apps and web apps, including components from both types of apps. They can be released through an App store in the same way that native ones may, but they can be offered for all operating systems because they share a common code base.

Hybrid mobile app development uses a variety of web technologies and native APIs, including Objective C, Ionic, HTML5, Swift, and others.

When it comes to app kinds, this one, in particular, is meant to combine the best of both the native and online app worlds. However, this has both advantages and disadvantages:

Benefits of Hybrid Apps

1. Managing a single codebase

All of the benefits of hybrid applications derive from the fact that, rather than creating two apps, you make one app and merely change it to function on both platforms.

2. Scalability is improved.

Hybrid programs are easier to migrate to a different platform. Once you’ve designed for one platform, you may quickly launch on another, such as Windows Mobile.

Disadvantages of Hybrid Apps

1. Performance:

Because hybrid mobile app employs a browser-like component called web view to show the user interface and perform JavaScript code, they are only as good as the web view.

2. Cross-platform Mobile App development is complex:

Getting your hybrid app to execute correctly on each platform usually takes a significant amount of effort. In other cases, the overall cost may be equivalent to that of completely native programs, rendering the cost savings insignificant.

C) Web-Based Apps

Web apps offer a truly cross-platform experience on any smartphone device. HTML5 allows us this level of adaptability. This technology enables the creation of online web pages with an app-like experience.

These programs, though being platform-independent, do not consume a lot of device resources. The only requirement for them to function is a consistent internet connection. There is also no need to install anything; simply make a bookmark in your browser, and the app will always be at your disposal.

Advantages of web-based apps:

1. No requirement for third-party distribution systems– Web applications are among the simplest forms of apps to distribute and market since they do not need downloading from a 3rdparty app store.

2. Low development costs- When compared to native mobile apps, which often need specialized development for each platform and operating system, the web app development cost is substantially lower.

Disadvantages of web-based apps:

1. Limited mobile feature accessibility- Web applications have limited access to the native functionality of the mobile device that the user is using.

2. Browser variation- Differences in the web browsers that individuals use may occasionally cause difficulties in operating the app. Because progressive web apps are still in their early stages, not all browsers will support all functionalities.

Selecting the Best One

If you are considering investing in app development and need to make a decision, it is strongly advised that you research all sorts of applications and mobile app development companies. Your ultimate selection will most likely be influenced by a number of variables, including:

a) Budget– If you’re searching for a low-cost app, progressive web applications are definitely your best choice, and hybrid apps will be less expensive than native mobile apps.

b) Complexity– If you want to create an app with highly customized and sophisticated features, you should consider developing a native mobile app.

Key TakeawaysThere are several paths you may follow with your app, each with advantages and disadvantages. There are various benefits of creating an app for your business, but there will always be some form of time or financial constraint that will force you to make a decision. What matters is that you spend enough time thinking and calculating before you begin developing.