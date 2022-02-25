In 2022, Toyota is set to deliver improvements and upgrades for the most part. The market should see electrification technology, major and minor changes, and redesigns.

Customers don’t have to worry about finding parts because massive online stores with a global reach like megazip.net make it easy for anyone to find all the latest accessories and parts for their Toyotas at an affordable cost, from anywhere in the world.

Here’s the 2020 lineup grouped according to vehicle categories:

CARS

Camry — Carryover model with styling tweaks, new infotainment screens, and active safety features. There’s a new trim (SE Nightshade Edition). Some changes to the paintwork are present in the LE, SE, XSE models.

Carryover model with styling tweaks, new infotainment screens, and active safety features. There’s a new trim (SE Nightshade Edition). Some changes to the paintwork are present in the LE, SE, XSE models. Avalon — Carryover model with cosmetic tweaks and changes to the 4- and 2-WD configurations.

Carryover model with cosmetic tweaks and changes to the 4- and 2-WD configurations. GR86 — The new model has up to 23 more HP and 28 lb-ft more torque, a more aerodynamic look, updated 2+2 seating, and advanced safety additions (only in automatic transmission models and not six-speed versions).

The new model has up to 23 more HP and 28 lb-ft more torque, a more aerodynamic look, updated 2+2 seating, and advanced safety additions (only in automatic transmission models and not six-speed versions). Corolla — The Apex Edition, sedan, hatchback, and hybrid (with 52 mpg combined).

Prius — The FWD and AWD-e models will get Nightshade Editions.

The FWD and AWD-e models will get Nightshade Editions. Mirai — Carryover model.

Carryover model. GR Supra — Mostly a carryover model with a limited edition offering for 2022 (GR Supra A91-CF Edition) — only 600 units will be made. The edition comes with an Alcantra and leather trimming inside, a carbon fiber aerodynamic body kit, Brembo (red calipers) front brakes, and other minor changes.

SUV

4runner — A new TRD Sport trim blends a rugged aesthetic with suspension suited for streets. It also has a front spoiler, TRD-style scoop on the hood, 20-inch wheels, leatherette-trim seating, and both minor and significant differences between the TRD and the TRD Pro models.

Corolla Cross — The model offers AWD, room for cargo, low-key styling, multimedia touchscreens, and wireless phone charging.

The model offers AWD, room for cargo, low-key styling, multimedia touchscreens, and wireless phone charging. C-HR — Carryover model

Carryover model RAV4 (Standard, Hybrid, and Prime) — Carryover model, with significant demand for the Prime plug-in hybrid.

Carryover model, with significant demand for the Prime plug-in hybrid. Highlander — Carryover model with a new Bronze edition (bronze-colored wheels and interior accent, with color options that include Wind Chill Pearl, Midnight Black Metallic, and Cement Gray (trim-exclusive)).

Carryover model with a new Bronze edition (bronze-colored wheels and interior accent, with color options that include Wind Chill Pearl, Midnight Black Metallic, and Cement Gray (trim-exclusive)). The Venza, discontinued in 2015, is back as a dedicated hybrid with AWD and is unchanged for 2022.

Land Cruiser — The redesigned 2022 global version with off-road capabilities and an eye-watering price tag won’t be available in the US.

The redesigned 2022 global version with off-road capabilities and an eye-watering price tag won’t be available in the US. Sequoia — Carryover model.

TRUCKS

Tundra — The new version has twin-turbo V-6 engines instead of V-8, has a 12,000-pound towing capacity, air suspension and active dampeners, Android Auto, and wireless Apple CarPlay, 10-speed automatic transmission, 437HP, and 583 lb-ft @ 2,400 rpm.

Tacoma — Rubberized floor lines, lockable bed storage with drain hole, colored accents, 4WD on Trail Edition, front suspension higher by 1.1 inches and rear by 0.5 inches, skid plates, 16-inch bronze wheels, grille with bronze letters, and rear locking differential.

VANS

Sienna — The Woodland version bridges the gap between SUVs and minivans. It comes with a 35-mpg hybrid powertrain, 0.6 more inches of clearance than the standard version, heated front seats with synthetic leather covers, a 12-speaker sound system (JBL), roof rails, and a 1,500W outlet (located in the cargo section).

To Wrap up

In 2022, Toyota models include new additions like revamped and greener engines, trim and color updates, and carryover models with a few different or slightly updated looks and features. It is likely we will see increasingly greener cars from all manufacturers this year but this has been the lineup for Toyota.