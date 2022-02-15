Woman arrested on suspicion of vandalism, battery on peace officer

A 36-year-old Newhall woman was arrested Sunday on suspicion of vandalizing a victim’s work van before fighting and spitting on a deputy who responded to the scene, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrest stems from a call received by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies that vandalism had just occurred on the 23600 block of Meadowridge Drive.

“It was reported the suspect was breaking the windows to the victim’s work van,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “It was also noted the suspect had been previously arrested for vandalizing the same work van on a previous occasion.”

Upon arriving at the scene for Sunday’s incident, deputies said the victim alleged he had been at work when the suspect was caught on home video surveillance footage hitting his work van for the second time that week with a wooden stick.

The woman was ultimately detained by deputies on the scene, and while being placed in the back of a deputy’s vehicle, she became hostile, according to Arriaga.

“While having her seat inside the patrol vehicle, a brief struggle ensued, in which the suspect also spit on a deputy,” said Arriaga. ”The suspect was ultimately arrested for battery on a peace officer, resisting arrest and attempted vandalism.”

No deputies sustained any injury.

As of Monday, the suspect remained in custody awaiting her court date.