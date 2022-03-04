‘Art of Healing,’ exhibition and event at city hall

Courtesy photo
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a new art exhibit in conjunction with Santa Clarita Public Library’s 2022 “One Story One City” program. The exhibit will be displayed in the First Floor Gallery at Santa Clarita City Hall from Friday through April 22.  

The “One Story One City” program is intended to encourage reading and learning through one story during the month of March. This year’s book is “The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Creative,” by Florence Williams. 

An evening with the artists is scheduled to be held on March 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the gallery, to introduce the artists and their work on display. Participants will be able to create their own nature-inspired bookmarks.  

Gloria Otero – a local dance teacher and mentor, of holisticgloria.com, will host a sound-healing class in line with the exhibition’s theme of healing through nature.  

More information about the exhibit and upcoming art opportunities with the city is available by contacting Sydney Adam at [email protected]. 

