Body found near Valencia intersection

The body of a person believed to be homeless was found near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Tourney Road, according to officials.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed that the person was found at 10:23 a.m. and the call was regarding a medical emergency.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriffs Station deputies respond to a body found found next to a shopping cart on Magic Mountain Parkway near Tournament Drive in Valencia on Friday, 032522. Dan Watson/The Signal

Officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the scene, and the person was pronounced dead.

A tarp was set up at the scene to cover the body.

No additional information was available as of the publication of this story.