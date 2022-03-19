Canyon Country man accused of rape returns to court

A Canyon Country man accused of having committed multiple acts of rape and sexual assault returned to court on Friday.

Nicolas Morales, a former rideshare driver, was arrested on suspicion of committing multiple acts of rape and other sex offenses, and is alleged to have used a knife during a handful of his reported attacks.

After his arrest, the 48-year-old Canyon Country was charged with 28 different criminal counts, including: nine counts of forcible oral copulation; six counts of rape; five counts of sodomy by use of force; four counts of forcible sexual penetration by foreign object; and one count each of assault with intent to commit a felony, attempted sodomy by use of force and attempted kidnapping to commit another crime.

Morales is scheduled to return to court on March 21 for a continuation of his pretrial hearing. During a pretrial hearing, a judge, prosecution and defense convene in order to present evidence, documents and/or any other relevant materials/matters before the trial begins.

The felony complaint includes multiple victims and allegations that, while posing as a rideshare driver, he used a knife to force his passengers into committing sexual acts.

Morales was arrested in Alhambra on Feb. 23, 2019 by officers of the Alhambra Police Department, court records show.