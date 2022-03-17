Castaic Education Foundation announces 2021-2022 grant recipients

Castaic Education Foundation 2021-2022 Grant recipient Lara Frandzel displays pieces of her Rig-Ama-Jig grant project during the recognition ceremony held at the Castaic Union School District office in Castaic on Wednesday, 030922. Dan Watson/The Signal
Castaic Education Foundation (CEF) announced the 2021-2022 grant recipients and presented the items purchased during its 3rd Annual Educator Grant Award Ceremony last week.  

The foundation awarded five grants to Castaic Union School District teachers totaling $13,000. The grant money will be used to ensure students have access to the latest technology and programs, to enhance their academic experience – school gardens, flexible classroom seating, science curriculum, and sensory room equipment.   

Shawn and Alisha Fonder of Fonder-Solari Inc. were guest presenters.  

Since 2007, the foundation has awarded approximately $325,000 in funding to teachers and educators. This year, the foundation also awarded the Peter Sharp Mini-Grant to use purchase lapboards for students at Live Oak Elementary School. 

According to CEF Chairperson Julia Phippen, “The Teacher Grants Committee is always excited to see the diverse requests from our educators.  They are constantly striving to provide students with new learning opportunities, experiences, and materials to support and strengthen the whole child.” 

For more information about the foundation, and to donate, visit their website castaicedfoundation.org.   

