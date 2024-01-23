Princess floats plan to sublease Valencia offices 

Pending vacancy would represent about 10% of all SCV office space

The commercial real estate firm Savills plc is representing Princess Cruises in a planned sublease of nearly 300,000 square feet of commercial office space in Valencia, according to a listing obtained by The Signal.

A copy of the advertisement lists 24200 Magic Mountain Parkway (107,173 square feet), 24300 (31,800 square feet), 24303 (60,031 square feet) and 24305 (90,617) on Town Center Drive as being available.

The pending vacancy, 288,000 square feet, represents about 10% of the total commercial office space in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to the SCV Economic Development Corp. The organization reported in January the local real estate market currently has a little over 2.85 million square feet of commercial office space, with a vacancy rate of 21.43% in the most recent data available.

A phone call and email to the Princess Cruises’ communications department were not immediately returned to answer questions about what, if any, impact a sublease might have on local operations.

Princess Cruises is owned by Carnival Corp., which is headquartered in Miami.

The company is considered the Santa Clarita Valley’s sixth-largest employer, with slightly more than 1,300 employees reported to the SCV EDC, which tracks such information, at last count.

An agent representing the listing, Andy Lustgarten of Savills, declined to comment when reached by phone Tuesday regarding the listing.

Savills is an international real estate services company based in London.