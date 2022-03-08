City council to discuss Cube sponsorship, pending litigation

The Santa Clarita City Council is slated to discuss Tuesday both a possible sponsorship for The Cube ice rink, as well as pending litigation regarding the city’s future election processes.

According to the regular meeting agenda for its upcoming meeting, the City Council is set to discuss a possible agreement with FivePoint Holdings LLC — which is developing a 21,500-home planned community along Highway 126 — amounting to a total of $350,000 over the next seven years.

“In turn, FivePoint will receive sponsor benefits in affiliation with the facility as ‘The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint,’” reads the agenda.

In return for the sponsorship, FivePoint would receive: sponsor marks featured regularly on the LED screen at the front of the facility, permanent exterior displays, interior signage, including dasher boards, wall banners, and in-ice sponsor marks and digital advertisements throughout the facility and on the facility website.

“As specified in the agreement, FivePoint would bear all reasonable costs associated with fabricating and installing mutually agreed-upon permanent signage,” according to the agenda.

In addition to discussing the sponsorship, the City Council is once again slated to discuss during a closed-door meeting the ongoing litigation involving the transition of City Council elections from at-large voting to by-district voting.

The lawsuit, filed by Scott Rafferty on behalf of Michael Cruz, Sebastian Cazares and Neighborhood Elections Now, an organization run by Rafferty out of Walnut Creek, asks for injunctive relief on the basis of the California Voting Rights Act of 2001.

The litigants argue that to vote for a single representative from their neighborhood district would result in more representative candidates for local communities. Council members have expressed in the past their belief that the move would actually dilute an individual’s voting power.

“We on the City Council represent every single resident and it doesn’t matter what color they are or what color you are,” said Councilwoman Marsha McClean in a previous meeting. “It doesn’t matter what religion you are, it doesn’t matter at all… We are representing everyone, all five of us represent everyone, and going to districts will dilute our community.”

The next court appearance for the case, which has been dubbed Michael Cruz, et al vs. City of Santa Clarita, is a May 9 case management conference at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles.

The Santa Clarita City Council regular meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd.

For more information on how to attend Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, or where to view it virtually, visit the City Council’s website at http://santaclaritacityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.