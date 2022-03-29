City offers drop-in softball for seniors

News release

Dust off your cleats, oil your mitt and head to Central Park to take part in the city of Santa Clarita’s new Senior Softball program. This drop-in program allows residents ages 55-plus to come together to play softball with other interested players at the Central Park softball fields.

Senior Softball takes place each Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to noon and the program is available year-round, weather permitting.

Seniors can register in advance online through the city’s recreation platform, Rec1, for a specific day or as many days as they’d like. Participants can also pay in cash at Central Park prior to taking the field. The fee to participate is $2 per person, per session.

Currently, the Senior Softball program consists of hitting and fielding practice, as well as pick-up games for participants. As the program grows, the goal is to form multiple teams of seniors to form a league and begin competitions.

To learn more about the city’s drop-in Senior Softball program, visit the Adult Sports Office located near the softball fields at Central Park or call 661-290-2243.