Community Cancer Awareness Day and spring boutique at ACS Discovery Shop

News release

The American Cancer Society’s Discovery Shop is hosting Community Cancer Awareness Day and a spring boutique on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All are invited to browse, shop, and learn about upcoming American Cancer Society events, fundraisers and services. ACS invites the community to come and support the work that the American Cancer Society is doing.

Local vendors will be outside the shop fundraising for ACS. Hand-crafted items for sale include “Cards for a Cure” (individually designed greeting cards), “Coasters for a Cure,” and festive Easter-themed wreaths.

The mini-Relay Store offers Relay for Life shirts, hats, tumblers and more. One hundred percent of the proceeds from all sales go to the American Cancer Society.

Those attending can also decorate a luminaria to honor or remember a loved one who has battled cancer ($10 donation). The group also seeks donations of canned goods to weigh down the decorated luminaria bags at the May 14 Relay for Life. Canned goods will be donated to the SCV Food Pantry after the event.

The day is also a recycling fundraiser. Cans, glass or plastic bottles will be collected from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is requested that each type be placed into separate bags.

This event supports Santa Clarita’s upcoming Relay For Life on May 14 at Central Park with the theme “Hope Around the World.” The event takes place between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and is the American Cancer Society’s largest fundraising event in Santa Clarita. It’s not too late to start a team or join a team to support the work the American Cancer Society is doing. Fundraising tips and ideas for individuals and teams can be found at scvrelay.org.

The ACS Discovery Shop, a nonprofit retail store featuring gently used items, is located at 6570-B Bouquet Canyon Road in the Ross/Vons Shopping Center at Newhall Ranch Road.