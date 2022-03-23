Deputies arrest man on suspicion of possessing homemade gun, other weapons

A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a number of weapons, including a fixed blade and “zip gun,” while driving in Canyon Country on March 14.

According to law enforcement officials, the arrest stems from deputies with the Crime Impact Team patrolling near Adon Avenue and Sierra Highway where they reported seeing a vehicle with brake lights not functioning properly.

“While speaking with the male driver during a traffic stop, they observed methamphetamine within his reach,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “A search of the driver resulted in the recovery of a fixed blade concealed in his clothing.”

After further search of his vehicle, Arriaga said, deputies located drug paraphernalia, ammunition, a collapsible baton and a fully functional zip gun — a homemade or makeshift gun.

“He was arrested for possession of a zip gun, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a baton by a felon, carry concealed dirk/dagger on person, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia,” said Arriaga. “He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at this time.”