Deputies: Juvenile who threatened victim with pellet gun arrested

A 16-year-old who allegedly threatened a victim with a pellet gun in Newhall in February was arrested on Tuesday, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrest stems from an incident at Creekview Park on Feb. 22 that deputies were told was a possible assault with a deadly weapon where the victim reported a firearm being pointed at him.

“During investigation they learned while the victim was at a park on the 22200 block of 2nd Street in Newhall with his brother on Feb. 18, 2022, they noticed the suspect standing in the park as well,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “The victim’s brother knew the suspect from a prior physical altercation on a separate date.”

During a confrontation between the two parties, the victim noticed a firearm concealed in the waistband of the suspect, according to Arriaga.

“The suspect then removed the firearm from his waistband and pointed it towards the victim,” said Arriaga. “The victim fled the location in fear for his safety.”

The suspect remained outstanding at the time of the initial incident. However, the investigation into the incident continued until Monday.

“COBRA detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and were able to confirm the identity of the suspect,” said Arriaga. “On March 29, 2022, COBRA detectives arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile positively identified as the suspect.”

He was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon and is scheduled to be transported to Sylmar Juvenile Hall, according to Arriaga.

“A firearm was recovered from his home in Newhall, later identified to be a pellet gun,” Arriaga said.