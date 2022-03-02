Deputies: Man in stolen vehicle returns to scene of the crime

A man arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle reportedly returned to the crime scene on Monday, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrest of the 26-year-old man from Lancaster stems from deputies responding to Danielson Street and Evi Lane in Canyon Country regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call for service, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It was reported a male Hispanic tried running over another male and drove away,” said Arriaga. “Deputies arrived on scene and conducted an investigation in which they determined there was no evidence of an assault with a deadly weapon occurring, however they did learn the male Hispanic described was driving a stolen vehicle, last seen driving on Railroad Avenue and Drayton Street in Newhall, per dispatch.”

Deputies left the location and were advised a short period later the suspected stolen vehicle had returned, according to Arriaga.

“Deputies detained suspect… pending a stolen vehicle investigation,” said Arriaga. “Deputies confirmed the vehicle was in fact stolen and arrested the suspect for taking the vehicle without the owner’s consent.”

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at this time.