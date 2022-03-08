Deputies respond to report of man threatening neighbor with machete

Deputies responded to a report of a man wielding a machete and threatening his neighbor on Tuesday afternoon in Canyon Country.

The report of a possible assault with a deadly weapon was first received by deputies at approximately 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Astro Court and Pluto Way in Canyon Country.

Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, confirmed that at least one person had been detained as a result of the incident and no further deputies were being called to the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The matter remains under investigation, as of the publication of this article, Arriaga said.