An injured dirt biker was airlifted out of an off-road trail near Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic on Saturday afternoon.

First responders received the call at 11:57 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers and an ambulance crew staged at the bottom of the inaccessible hiking trail as the injured rider was airlifted from the scene 2 miles up the trail from Charlie Canyon Road.

The extend of the rider’s injuries was not immediately known.