Drumming up support in Saugus

Signal Staff Writer

If your errands took you to Albertsons on Bouquet Canyon Road on Saturday, you probably danced a little to the rhythm of drums. That was the Saugus High School drumline’s fundraiser — their first winter-line show to raise money for uniforms and equipment.

The drum instructor at Saugus High, Aubre Balfour, said he was happy with the turnout, and all the attention and help they had been getting. Families with young kids, he said, were bringing in their kids to enjoy.

“Anyone who is remotely interested in drums has come to check us out. It’s fun, we like interacting with them.”

Fundraising, he added, is the backbone of what they do in the season. “We wouldn’t be able to do without the support of our community. Other than the students and the parents that are part of the program, it is a community thing where we need the whole community’s support.”

Wearing Saugus colors, the band played right next to fresh baked goods.

“They’re trying to raise funds for new equipment and uniforms for next year. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the goods and take whatever you want. We’re accepting donations for them,” said Bethany Wahl-Anderson, one of the parents cheering for the students.