Finally Family Homes selected as city’s nonprofit for 2022

News release

A local nonprofit’s efforts to assist disadvantaged youths recently got a big boost, with a city partnership program expected to draw much-needed donations to Finally Family Homes.

Each year, city of Santa Clarita staff vote to select a local nonprofit to support as part of the city’s Charitable Giving Campaign. City staff members may choose to provide donations — monetary or needed items — to the chosen nonprofit through their employee wellness program, WorkWell.

WorkWell has partnered with local nonprofits such as Bridge to Home, The Gentle Barn, and most recently, Family Promise. Since 2017, city staff members have donated more than $25,000, hundreds of volunteer hours and countless needed items.

Finally Family Homes is a local nonprofit that partners with young adults who are aging out of foster care to help them achieve lasting success in life. They provide for recipients’ basic needs such as food, clothing, toiletries and housing, while also caring for their hearts and minds, by inviting them to community, celebrating their milestones and supporting their educational goals.

Through its Family Care program, Finally Family Homes provided holiday gifts to more than 100 youth and young adults impacted by the foster care system in Santa Clarita and surrounding areas. They also helped provide Thanksgiving dinners, furniture for the newly housed, food and toiletry boxes for young adults living in their cars, as well as birthday cakes and gifts to young adults who would otherwise have their birthdays uncelebrated.

Through its life skills program, Finally Family Homes has served alongside Golden Valley High School’s student wellness center and Guardian Scholars program at L.A. Mission College, bringing in more than 20 subject matter expert guest speakers to cover a range of topics.

“We are so incredibly honored to be chosen by our city’s employees,” FFH Executive Director Christina Dronen said. “We’re thrilled that our mission touched their hearts, and to have them alongside us as we support our local young adults in need.”

Emily Veldkamp, chair of the WorkWell program, said, “The city’s employee wellness program, offers staff a variety of ways to focus on their health and well-being, and wellness includes giving back and fostering social connection. City staff appreciate the opportunity to support members of the Santa Clarita community through the efforts of local nonprofits like Finally Family Homes.”

For more information on Finally Family Homes, visit finallyfamilyhomes.org.