Former water board member sentenced to 3 years probation, domestic violence courses

A former Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board member was sentenced to three years’ probation and domestic violence courses after he was convicted of spousal battery earlier this month.

Dan Mortensen, a Newhall-based tax attorney who has served on local water boards since he was first elected in 2007, was found guilty by a jury on March 7 of one misdemeanor count of battery of a spouse after his wife was found bleeding from her face in their bedroom April 12, 2020.

After resigning from his vice president position on the SCV Water Board on March 15, Mortensen was sentenced Tuesday to 36 months of summary probation, 52 weeks of domestic violence classes, $1,000 to be given to a domestic violence shelter plus court fines and fees, an alcohol program, a court protective order and 20 days of community labor.

The sentencing comes on the same day as a special meeting is set to be held on Tuesday to decide what to do with Mortensen’s vacated third district seat. The board will decide whether to appoint someone to the position or possibly dissolve the seat entirely.

A handful of SCV Water Agency directors expressed their continued support for Mortensen during their meeting immediately following Mortensen stepping down — he maintained his innocence in a statement read aloud during the virtual meeting.

However, Directors Kathye Armitage, Beth Braunstein and Lynne Plambeck asked for a vote formalizing the elected body’s disapproval of their former colleague’s actions. They were later informed that the board cannot censure a member of the public.

During the trial, Judge Maria Cavalluzzi warned Mortensen that a jury trial would be unpredictable. Mortensen then responded that he was 100% confident that he was going to be acquitted.

And although offered a 52-week diversion program that would have resulted in the criminal case being dismissed in lieu of a trial, Mortensen informed the judge he wanted to go before a jury because he could not be in domestic violence classes while running for reelection in November.