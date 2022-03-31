How does finance help you gain a better understanding of business?

Image Source

Finance is the language of business. There’s always something new to learn about money and numbers every time dealing with them. And understanding how the economy works is key to success in any industry.

But what does it take for businesses and entrepreneurs alike, who are trying their best but still facing challenges? Finance can help you understand why certain things happen within your company.

As business strategies and trends are constantly changing, it can be tricky to maintain track of all aspects and departments of businesses. However, one critical component that runs through all parts of a company’s activities is finance. Rarely ever is a decision taken without involvement from the finance department.

Finance is often associated with high-rise buildings on Wall Street, stockbrokers, and reams of financial statements, making it easy to find finance daunting. However, in truth, everybody can—and should—have a fundamental knowledge of finance because it impacts all kinds of businesses around us.

In fact, it communicates the comprehensive analysis and performance of a company. Thus, knowing finance will assist you in better understanding the field of business.

What is finance?

Finance encompasses investing, borrowing, lending, budgeting, saving, and predicting, which help you manage your money. In practicality, finance refers to all money-related decisions made daily, weekly, and annual by consumers, businesses, and governments. There’s one major difference in comparison to accounting: an accountant gathers and evaluates financial data to prepare a report, whereas a finance specialist combines that data to generate a practical recommendation. Financial understanding helps us make better financial decisions, while accounting allows us to keep track of it.

Thus, finance conveys a business’s overall health by comparing and contrasting the numbers displayed in a company’s financial statements. Let us look at ways in which we may utilize finance to understand various aspects of the business better:

Planning and budgeting:

Without first consulting a map, you wouldn’t get in your car and start driving to an unfamiliar location. Similarly, you wouldn’t start a business without a map—a plan, either. You choose the direction you want your company to go, the purpose and vision you want to achieve. Then, you inquire with the financial managers about the cost of your plan and the spending limit. They will use financial data, projections, and market research to develop a budget keeping your goals in mind.

That plan serves as the foundation for employing workers, capital expenditures, raising funds, marketing plans, bonuses, etc. It demonstrates how you can readily comprehend the planning and budgeting aspects incorporated into businesses by understanding finance.

Deciding how to fund a business:

Just as after having the directions towards your destination, you decide the best route to get there. Likewise, following the creation of a strategic plan, the finance department turns its attention to funding the business operations.

Finance managers use financial statements to assess how available cash will be used and whether or not additional money is required for operations.

Then, based on the advantages and disadvantages of multiple financing options, they choose the best source to receive the required cash. Thus, understanding finance will help you see and understand how businesses analyze and collect their funds.

Management of Cash Flow:

Who keeps track of the money? You guessed it, the people in charge of finance do. Financial managers ensure that the company has enough cash to pay its suppliers and employees on schedule. If cash is running low, they will prepare to utilize the company’s line of credit (a predetermined borrowing limit by a financial institution that a business can use anytime). Conversely, excess cash sitting idle in a bank account reduces a company’s return on investment. A financial analysis will detect this situation and look for investments that will yield a higher return. Along with that, financial managers also keep the income and expenses of a business in check.

Controlling costs and planning profits:

Because the goal of any business is to generate a profit, it’s only natural that finance would play a key role in determining how to increase profitability. It could entail analyzing the profitability of each product individually, boosting highly profitable items, and eliminating the latter. Professionals may be able to suggest ways to increase production productivity or look for more cost-effective materials. Lastly, financial managers also determine how much money each department will receive based on the department’s strategy, productivity, risk, and the business’s available funds. Thus, you can see that with the knowledge of finance, you will understand the cost control and profitability aspect of businesses.

Risk management:

It takes an enormous amount of risk to run a business. There are concerns about interest rate fluctuations, currency variations, changes in raw material prices, and the possibility of not receiving payments from the clients. Financial reports keep track of these areas and provide owners and managers with updates. Financial management assesses the dangers of worldwide markets, looks into clients’ credit status, examines loan terms from lenders, and gives a risk assessment in these areas.

Finance can help put the risks into perspective so that the business can plan its strategies and alternate options accordingly.

Bottom Line:

Finance is not just about money but also about trust, decision-making, and communication. Every day, business owners utilize financial data to make choices. They use financial skills to assess the current situation. They forecast the future, existing funds, and how to gain incoming and outgoing costs, plan profit, and manage risks. It portrays the story of a business and an individual’s impact on purchasing and selling decisions and borrowing and lending. It is significant at both micro and macro level.