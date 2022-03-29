Man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure at Valencia Town Center

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure at the Westfield Valencia Town Center last week after reportedly being seen by multiple customers touching his genitals while at the shopping center.  

The call was first received on Thursday on the 24200 block of Valencia Boulevard, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. 

“It was reported a man was unzipping his pants and touching himself inappropriately,” said Arriaga. “Upon arrival, deputies contacted a male matching the suspect description, later confirmed to be the suspect, being detained by mall security.” 

During their investigation, witnesses told deputies that the suspect was observed repetitively with his hands down his pants, making customers uncomfortable.  

“The male was arrested for lewd conduct in a public place and trespassing,” Arriaga said. “He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and later released on citation.” 

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta covers government, criminal justice, education and breaking news for The Signal. He joined in Nov. 2018 and previously worked as a supply chain engineer in Veterans Affairs hospitals. He is a graduate of Cal State University, Northridge and a proud College of the Canyons Model United Nations alumnus. Have a story tip? Message him on Twitter (@lunettcaleb) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS