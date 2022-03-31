Man attacked, robbed at Metrolink station

Law enforcement and paramedics respond to an alleged assault and robbery at the Newhall Metrolink station on Wednesday 033122. Dan Watson/The Signal
A man was assaulted and robbed at the Newhall Metrolink station at Railroad Avenue and Market Street Thursday afternoon, sheriff’s officials reported.  

The suspect was described as a transient Black man in his 30s wearing a black hat and black backpack, according to Lt. Barclay of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

A person, described as an elderly man, was transported by ambulance and appeared to have minor scratches on his face.   

After the alleged battery, the suspect fled up a flight of stairs and out of view, Barclay said. A man fitting the description was later arrested.  

The condition of the man who was assaulted was not available as of the publication of this story, nor was the name of the man who was arrested.  

