Preakness Stakes 2022: Betting And Prediction

Image Source

The Preakness Stakes is one of the most popular horse races in the United States. It is a Grade 1 race held every year at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. The race is run every 3rd Saturday in May, and it is a part of the Triple Crown series.

On Saturday, May 21st, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, the Preakness Stakes will once commence, this historic race dating way back to 1873. While the pandemic impacted last year’s event, this year’s contest is shaping up as one of the most competitive and exciting yet.

Here’s everything you need to know about betting on and predicting this year’s Preakness Stakes.

Predicting The Winner Of Preakness Stakes

The Preakness Stakes is a difficult race to predict, but that doesn’t stop people from trying. There are a few things you can look at to help you make informed preakness stakes predictions.

First, take a look at the horses’ past performances. Which ones have done well in this type of race before? You can also look at their odds. The higher the odds, the less likely it is that a horse will win, but if you’re feeling lucky, you can always take a shot on a long shot.

Finally, pay attention to the weather. If it’s going to be hot and humid on race day, that could impact the horses’ performance.

Preakness Stakes History And Result

Several different horses have won the Preakness over the years, but the most successful is Secretariat, who won the race in 1973. Here are the results of the last ten Preakness Stakes:

2012- I’ll Have Another

2013- Oxbow

2014- California Chrome

2015- American Pharoah

2016- Exaggerator

2017- Cloud Computing

2018- Justify

2019- War of Will

2020- Swiss Skydiver

2021- Rombauer

Favorites To Win The Preakness Stakes

There are always a few horses that stand out as the favorites to win the Preakness. This year, those horses include:

War of Will

War of Will is coming into this race with some serious momentum. Earlier this year, he won the Grade II Louisiana Derby and looked good in training.

Swiss Skydiver

Swiss Skydiver is another horse performing well, leading to the Preakness. She won the Santa Anita Oaks back in February and recently finished second in the Kentucky Oaks.

Medina Spirit

Medina Spirit is the horse everyone should definitely watch on race day. But while he won the Kentucky Derby last year, he tested positive for a banned substance after the race. His trainer Bob Baffert has denied any wrongdoing, but the situation has cast a shadow over Medina Spirit’s Preakness chances.

Rombauer

Rombauer comes into the Preakness as the defending champion. He won the race last year in a photo finish, and he’s looking to do it again this year.

Essential Quality

Essential Quality is the current favorite to win this year’s Kentucky Derby, and for a good reason. He’s a talented horse that has won all four of his races this year. Many bettors think that he might dominate the 2022 Preakness Stakes as well.

Betting In Preakness Stakes

The Preakness Stakes is one of the most popular horse races in the United States, and as such, there are a variety of different ways to bet on the event. One popular option is to bet on the winner of the race. To do so, you’ll need to pick a horse and place a wager on them to win. If they finish first, you’ll receive your payout.

You can also bet on the top three finishers in the race. This is known as a trifecta, and it can be a bit more challenging to predict than simply picking the winner. If you’re feeling really lucky, you can also try your hand at the superfecta, which requires you to predict the top four horses in the race.

No matter how you choose to bet, be sure to do your research on the horses and their past performances before placing any wagers.

Where To Bet On Preakness Stakes

There are several different ways to bet on the Preakness Stakes. You can do so at your local racetrack, online, or through a mobile app. If you’re looking for convenience, betting online is the way to go. You can find various online sportsbooks that will take your bets, and most of them offer sign-up bonuses and other promotions.

Be sure to shop around for the best odds before placing any wagers.

How To Bet On The Preakness

If you’re new to betting on horse racing, don’t worry. It’s quite easy once you get the hang of it.

Here are the basic steps:

Choose a betting site

Register for an account

Deposit money into your account

Choose the race you want to bet on

Pick a horse and place your wager

Sit back and wait for the results

Conclusion

There are many factors to consider when betting on the Preakness Stakes. Horses are always unpredictable, so it’s important to do your research and make a well-informed decision. The Preakness Stakes is an exciting horse racing event that you shouldn’t miss out on!