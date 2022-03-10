SCAA announces scholarship awards

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association provides scholarships to student artists in the community, available to all high school senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Details include:

Students must be graduating seniors with plans to continue their education in the arts field.

The association awards three scholarships: $1,000, $750 and $500.

During a 20-minute interview, students should be prepared to include written or oral synopses of artwork if presented via electronic device. Additionally, if physical artwork is unavailable, it may be represented through photographs.

Winners will be asked to have their artwork available for display at the awards ceremony.

Applicants should note the following important dates:

March 20: Deadline to register for an interview and submission of artwork.

March 28, 29, 30: Interview dates (after school hours).

Winners’ art may be included in SCAA videos and/or other promotions and press releases.

To schedule an interview and to submit your application for the scholarship, email Margaret Raab: [email protected].

Include the following information:

Name.