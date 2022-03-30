Second booster shot now available

Following approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for individuals 50 years or older, L.A. County Public Health sites will be prepared to administer second booster doses to those eligible starting Wednesday.

To be deemed eligible for the second booster of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to Public Health officials, not only must people meet the age requirement, but they must also be four months out from receiving their first booster dose.

“Sites administering second booster doses for those 50 years of age and older starting tomorrow include Obregon Park (East Los Angeles), Ted Watkins Park (South Los Angeles), Balboa Sports Complex (Encino), Commerce Senior Citizens Center (Commerce), Market Street Center (Santa Clarita), Palmdale Oasis Recreation Center (Palmdale), and the Norwalk Arts and Sports Complex (Norwalk),” read a L.A. County Public Health press release on Tuesday. “Visit VaccinateLACounty.com for more information.”

Eligible residents can also check with other vaccination sites about the availability of the second booster dose.

In addition to announcing the second booster dose, officials announced there were 541 new county cases reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the grand total of cases in L.A. County to 2,831,655 diagnosed cases since the onset of the pandemic.

Additionally, they announced seven new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 31,626, and said 321 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.