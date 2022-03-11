News release

Will you have the luck of the Irish and find a pot o’ gold at the end of a rainbow when Senses Block Parties return to Old Town Newhall this month? Senses Block Parties bring live music, food trucks and themed activities in a festive, adult setting to Main Street on the third Thursday of each month from March through October.

Let the shenanigans begin this St. Patrick’s Day at the Shamrockin’ Senses on March 17, from 7 to 10 p.m. Try your luck at the outdoor casino and sample Irish whiskey from the on-street bar provided by 8th & Rail while listening to the music of Craic in the Stone.

Senses is a free event geared toward adults and features a new theme each month. The full 2022 lineup includes:

• Shamrockin’ Senses – March 17.

• Wild West – April 21.

• Nintendo Party – May 19.

• Summer Camp – June 16.

• Senses on the Pier – July 21.

• Flower Power – Aug. 18.

• Outer Space – Sept. 15.

• Fright Night – Oct. 20.

For more information about Senses Block Parties, visit OldTownNewhall.com or contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at 661-250-3787 or [email protected].