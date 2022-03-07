Top Guidelines For Breaking In New Footwear

New trainers – want to ensure they’re broken in and comfortable to wear as quickly as possible? Here are some great tips.

1. Make sure you purchase the correct size boots or shoes

Even though this may seem to be obvious, it happens quite frequently and many people make this mistake. The most important thing you should always do when buying new shoes is to ensure that you’re buying the correct size and don’t just make a guesstimate.

Once the shoes fit well, you can move onto the next step. However, if you get the wrong size, then breaking in your shoes will be in vain. This is because shoes that are either too tight or too big would never be able to break in as they should and fit perfectly.

Be sure to utilize our size guide so that you can get the correctly sized Nike Air Max.

2. Go slow when breaking in new shoes

Now, before you start wearing your new shoes, you should always try to break them in before you need to wear them. This means using them for short periods of time so that they can break in.

It doesn’t matter whether the shoes are new heels or a pair of trainers, it is best to start wearing them in your home for short periods so that they can soften and conform to your feet. The great thing about doing this in your home is that you can easily take off the shoes if your feet start to ache or if you have any other issues. It will also ensure you’re not stuck somewhere in the public where you’d be forced to continue wearing them.

Over some time, the shoes will stretch and get a bit looser and more comfortable. Once they are broken in, you can wear them whenever and wherever you want!

3. Tie your new shoes tightly

Whenever you are in the process of breaking in your shoes, you may want to give your feet some extra room by loosening the laces. However, it is best to avoid doing this and instead, tie them tightly in the same manner you would with your other shoes. This is best because it will help the shoes to break in faster. To put this into perspective, consider if you have an elastic hair tie. The more you stretch it, the looser it will become.

4. Protect yourself from getting blisters

Breaking in new shoes is typically done to prevent the shoes from rubbing on your feet and causing blisters. Thankfully, while you’re breaking in your new shoes, there are a couple of things that you can do to prevent blisters.

The parts of the shoes that typically take longer to loosen up include the parts along the sides of your toes as well as the heel. As a result, you may easily get blisters on your feet in these areas. However, if you take the time to prepare, you can prevent these issues.

The great thing about modern shoes is that they usually have inbuilt technology that help to make your feet more comfortable. With that said, it will take your feet some time to adjust to different shoes and the materials. If you have a serious problem with friction between your shoes and your feet, then you can reduce this by moisturizing your feet with petroleum jelly. This is a fantastic way to help prevent blisters as well as keep your feet moisturized and fully hydrated.

5. Use thick socks

It is no secret that thick and chunky socks aren’t fashionable, especially when you wear them with flats or heels. However, you should definitely use thick socks with your new shoes in your private home.

Even though your kids or partner might stare and laugh, you should ignore them and use your thickest pair of socks with your new shoes to break them in. This will create a thick layer between your new shoes and your feet and this will help to prevent rubbing and blisters. Also, since the socks are so thick, they will work quite well to stretch your new shoes.

6. Change up your shoes

When you feel that your new shoes are stretched and you’re ready to wear them out in public, it is best to alternate them with your other shoes that are already broken in. This will help them to become more comfortable without any issues.

When you are wearing your new shoes in public, it is best to have a spare set of shoes with you in the event that your new shoes start to hurt your feet, cause blisters or even cause foot pain. This is certainly highly recommended especially since you likely won’t want to walk around barefoot!