Wilk names new district director

News release

State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has selected Donna Hill to be his new district director. Hill was most recently a field representative in Wilk’s Lancaster District Office.

“Anyone who has ever met Donna can speak to her many talents. She started in my office in 2017 as a field representative and has been a great resource for our community,” said Wilk. “Donna is not only a well-respected professional, but she is also gifted with an innate desire to serve her community, which shows in her work. I am excited to watch her thrive in her new role.”

Hill has an extensive background working with nonprofit organizations, including MomsHouse, which she founded in 2013, as well as other community-based nonprofits. This past year, Hill was elected to serve on the board of directors of the Lancaster Museum and Public Arts Foundation. In 2015, she was elected to serve on the Antelope Valley Chamber of Commerce, and in 2020 she was appointed to the executive board. Hill also continues to serve as an executive board member of the E&E Love Foundation.

“Best job ever, just got better. I am so very happy to continue to serve the constituents of Senate District 21 in this new capacity,” said Hill.

Hill replaces Drew Mercy, who is now the executive director at AV Edge. She will be based in the Lancaster office at 848 W. Lancaster Blvd., Suite 101, Lancaster, CA 93534. Constituents can reach her by phone at 661-729-6232 or by email at [email protected]