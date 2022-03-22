Woman pleads guilty, gets 30 years for fatal crash

A local woman pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and attempted murder, as well as other charges, and was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison on Monday, according to officials at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Nicole Thibault, a 32-year-old Santa Clarita Valley woman, was accused of a slew of charges in connection to a wrong-way freeway crash on Jan. 22, 2018, in which she drove a stolen vehicle down Interstate 210, then veered into oncoming traffic in Claremont, colliding with a vehicle driven by Daniel Castillo, 69, of Fontana, and killing him.

Two other drivers were hurt in the same traffic collision, including a 58-year-old Fontana woman who suffered moderate injuries, and a 58-year-old Upland man. A total of four vehicles were reportedly hit during the deadly wrong-way crash.

Thibault herself suffered major injuries in the crash and was transported to a hospital. She was formally arrested Jan. 31, 2018, after being released from the hospital.

On Monday, Thibault pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter, with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon (a vehicle), eight counts of attempted murder with a vehicle with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon (a vehicle), two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of grand theft auto, according to Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

“She was sentenced to 30 years, 8 months in state prison,” Santiago said.

In April 2018, Thibault entered a plea of not guilty to the felony counts levied against her in relation to the wrong-way crash.