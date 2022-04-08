Artists association to host Annie Hoffman oil demo

News release

Annie Hoffman will be demonstrating oil painting on Monday, April 18, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., for the Santa Clarita Artists Association.

Hoffman will instruct using a limited palette on a beach scene with small figures. “Because of the luscious quality and flexibility, oils remains my preferred medium,” said Hoffman. “We reside in an increasingly concrete and artificial environment, and for me painting — both landscape and figure — ties me to humanity and to nature, providing a path back to my own sense of balance and harmony. I have been profoundly influenced by the impressionists and past masters such as Sargent, Zorn and Sorolla.”

The demo will be held live at the Main Theatre, 24266 Main St., in Newhall, and will also be broadcast on Zoom. For the Zoom link, visit www.santaclaritaartists.org. Attendance is free to the public.

Hoffman was the winner of the 2021 Curator’s Choice Award from the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, took first place in Landscape at the Westlake Village Art Guild, and was awarded second place for Figurative painting in January 2022.

“My subject matter is a vehicle to investigate both the use of color principles and value in depicting atmosphere and light in order to find and reflect both the inner and outer, tangible life of my work,” she said. Her work can be recognized for its vibrant use of color, a skill both innate and now consciously developed to express mood and emotion.

She has exhibited in numerous group and solo exhibitions throughout California as well as having had widespread gallery representation. She teaches private classes and workshops and gives frequent demonstrations to local art organizations. For many years Hoffman was an active board member of Allied Artists of Santa Monica Mountains and Beaches, and now in Santa Barbara is a SCAPE (Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment) member. Both are plein air organizations supporting the protection of natural California habitat.