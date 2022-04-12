Body found in Val Verde

By Michael Picarella & Caleb Lunetta

Signal Staff Writers

Hikers discovered the body of a dead woman at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday on a hiking trail near San Martinez Road in Val Verde.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, authorities confirmed that the woman was dead after the initial report of the woman being found unresponsive.

“Homicide has been contacted,” Arriaga said.

The body, according to investigators, was discovered by someone walking their dog who then called it in.

“Homicide will be conducting an investigation and providing anything further pertaining to the death and circumstances,” Arriaga added.

As of the publication of this story, the name of the woman has not yet been released.