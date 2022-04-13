City Council accepts change to district voting

Santa Clarita City Council members announced Tuesday they plan to settle a California Voting Rights Act lawsuit filed against the city, and will adopt a by-district system for future elections.

Saying that, while they still believe the current at-large voting system better enfranchised local voters, the five council members felt their “hands were tied” when it came to challenging the litigants in court.

After making the announcement that they would be changing the voting system in future elections, Mayor Laurene Weste called Tuesday one of the “toughest days in the city’s history” and that this would result in a change for all residents.

Officials stated that the change would occur after the November 2022 election — in which Weste, Councilwoman Marsha McLean and Councilman Bill Miranda are up for reelection — and is slated to institute district-based elections for the City Council seats starting with the 2024 election.

In addition to agreeing to move to district-based elections, the city will also pay a total of $370,000 to the litigants in the case: Michael Cruz, Sebastian Cazares and the group Neighborhood Elections Now, which is owned by the lawyer representing the group, Scott Rafferty.

“Although the five districts’ boundaries will be determined before the 2024 election, the city has always operated staggered elections, so only two seats will be up in November 2024,” read a statement issued by the city immediately after the announcement from the City Council, later adding: “Council members (will continue to) serve staggered four-year terms, so the remaining three district seats will be up for election starting in November 2026.”

A map for the new district lines will be drawn over the coming months, and the City Council will have until June 30, 2023, to accept a map with five electoral districts.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.