Cyclist killed in Sand Canyon collision

A person was confirmed to be killed in a bicycle vs. vehicle collision in Sand Canyon on Saturday, according to Josh Greengard, California Highway Patrol public information officer.

CHP confirmed the fatality at 1:28 p.m., but the collision happened about an hour before that. Greengard said that a vehicle had struck the cyclist, which caused the death.

The collision occurred on Little Tujunga Road just north of Santa Clara Truck Trail. There is no further information as of the publication of this story.