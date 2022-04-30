Deputies: Arrested man attempted to stab victim multiple times

A man arrested in Val Verde earlier this week was reportedly taken into custody after attempting to stab a victim multiple times before deputies arrived on the scene.

The arrest stems from a report received by deputies Wednesday evening on the 30200 block of Justamere Avenue in Castaic regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It was reported the victim had confronted trespassers on one of his properties when one of the trespassers attempted to stab him with a knife,” said Arriaga. “Deputies arrived on scene and learned the victim learned three males were trespassing on one of his properties located on San Martinez Road and Morningside Drive in Val Verde.”

The victim arrived at the property and saw a suspect, described as a Hispanic man, and confronted him, leading to a fight between the two.

“As the victim and (the suspect) stopped fighting, a second male Hispanic adult approached the victim and brandished a knife, and made repeated attempts to stab the victim,” said Arriaga. “As the victim contacted law enforcement personnel, the suspects fled.”

According to Arriaga, the deputies then began searching the nearby area, ultimately locating the suspect in Val Verde Park.

“As the suspect saw deputies, he fled towards a rough terrain and out of view,” said Arriaga. “A short period later deputies were able to locate the suspect. However, due to the fact the area was a steep and rough terrain putting the safety of the deputies at risk, deputies were unable to apprehend the suspect.”

The victim did not sustain injury and declined medical attention.

All suspects remained outstanding at the time the report was taken. However, on Thursday, deputies ended up locating at least one of the suspects — a 45-year-old transient man — and arrested him, according to Arriaga.

He was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and was held in lieu of $30,000 bail. He remained in law enforcement custody as of the publication of this story.