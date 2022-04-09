Deputies: Man arrested after being found with meth, several catalytic converters

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies reported Thursday that they had arrested a man on suspicion of drug possession, as well as possession of stolen catalytic converters, after they pulled him over for a vehicle code infraction in Castaic.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the arrest stems from deputies patrolling Parker Road noticing the suspect’s expired vehicle registration.

“As they approached the vehicle to contact the driver during a traffic stop, they observed several cut catalytic converters and tools commonly used for theft in the bed of the truck,” Arriaga said. “A search of the vehicle resulted in the additional recovery of a large bag of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.”

The man, described as a 33-year-old resident of Wilmington, California, was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station and booked on suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance, grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was subsequently released on citation to appear in court on a later date.