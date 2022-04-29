Deputies: Man arrested with a number of guns, drugs

A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of a slew of charges after reportedly being found in possession of multiple guns and drugs, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrest stems from Crime Impact Team deputies, patrolling in Stevenson Ranch, near the Interstate 5 southbound and Pico Canyon exit, conducting a traffic stop for expired registration.

“As they contacted the driver, they recognized him to be a suspect with an outstanding no-bail warrant,” according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “A search of the suspect’s vehicle resulted in the recovery of several loaded firearms, pepper spray and numerous packaged narcotics, including a significant amount of methamphetamine.”

During their investigation, deputies learned of a local storage unit owned by the suspect.

“A probation search of the unit was conducted, leading to the recovery of numerous weapons, including four rifles, high-capacity magazines and a substantial amount of ammunition,” said Arriaga. “The suspect, who is a convicted felon, was arrested on 13 felony charges, including possession of a loaded firearm and controlled substance, possession of an assault weapon and more.”

He remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon.