Deputies: Man robbed at gunpoint

A man was robbed at gunpoint at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Saturday near 20401 Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, sheriff’s officials reported.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic male about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, pointed a 9mm handgun at the victim and demanded his wallet, according to Lt. Barclay, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station watch commander.

The victim did so and the suspect left in what appeared to be a black Chevy Tahoe and headed westbound along Soledad Canyon Road, Barclay said.

About 15 minutes later, an employee working at 22941 Soledad Canyon Road also alleged that a man with the same description, but this time the victim reported the suspect to be wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and a black hat, approached him with a 9mm handgun in the alley behind the business and demanded his possessions.

Barclay said the victim handed over his wallet, cell phone and a necklace and also described a black Chevy Tahoe as the getaway vehicle. Barclay noted that this time the suspect headed north on Bouquet Canyon Road.

According to Barclay, deputies were initially responding to a shots fired call but the victim who phoned the robbery in did not have any injuries. Barclay said that one 9mm shell casing was found at the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call the SCV Sheriff’s station at 661-260-4000.