Deputies: Man vandalizes store after employees refuse to give him money

A suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism after breaking several items in a Castaic business, according to law enforcement officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call regarding a business disturbance on Lake Hughes Road in Castaic on Friday, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.

As deputies arrived on the scene, store employees had detained the man, she said. After further investigation, deputies discovered the man entered the store and asked for money.

However, when employees declined his request, the man began to yell incoherently and throw items off of the shelves. The man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, which as defined by the California Penal Code as the suspect caused $400, or more, worth of damage.

The suspect remained in custody as of 4:30 p.m. Monday with his bail set at $20,000, according to Arriaga.