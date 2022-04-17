Deputies seek leads on potential abduction

Santa Clarita Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public to come forward if they have any information relating to the whereabouts of Christina Zapien and her 7-year-old son.

Zapien, who lives on the 2700 block of Ferguson Drive in Castaic, was last seen about four days ago, according to Lt. Barclay, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station watch commander.

Barclay said deputies had been to her residence more than once to investigate claims of child abuse and found Zapien to be uncooperative each time. Upon their return to her residence on Friday, Barclay said they were told that she had been gone for a couple of days.

Zapien is approximately 32 years old and does not drive a car. Deputies are treating this as a potential parental abduction, according to Barclay.

Anyone with information of the location of Zapien or her 7-year-old son is being asked to call the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000