Deputies: Two suspects steal from Rite Aid, resist arrest

Two suspects were arrested after reportedly being chased out of a Valencia Rite Aid by store employees before being spotted by deputies patrolling in the same parking lot.

According to sheriff’s officials, the call stems from a reported burglary late Thursday night at the Rite Aid location on the corner of McBean Parkway and Decoro Drive.

Two deputies, according to law enforcement officials, were patrolling at the time in the Rite Aid parking lot when they observed a store employee come out screaming. They then observed a suspect come out carrying stolen items, officials said.

When deputies approached the woman, she attempted to resist arrest, the initial report said. After a short physical confrontation, the woman and a man she was with were arrested.

Both were booked on suspicion of burglary, while the woman was arrested on suspicion of evading arrest.

No injuries to the suspects, deputies or Rite Aid staff were reported as of the publication of this story.