Detectives: Man sexually assaulted stepdaughter for six years

A Mission Hills man was arrested by law enforcement on Wednesday after his ex-wife’s daughter alleged he had continuously sexually assaulted her for six years at a home in Canyon Country.

The month-long investigation that led to the arrest began after the girl’s mother told detectives that her ex-husband, Jesus Moranminchaca, 36, had abused her daughter since she was 8 years old, according to Sgt. Bryan Hudson, an investigator with the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau.

“Back on March 5, detectives from the (L.A. County) Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau began investigating the circumstances involving the sexual assault of a 15-year-old female victim,” Hudson said on Thursday. “The victim reported that since the age of 8 she had been sexually assaulted numerous times by her stepfather.”

According to Hudson, the abuse occurred at a home the two formerly shared on the 28000 block of Sand Canyon Road. Since the last attack, which occurred last year when the girl was 14, the victim’s mother and Moranminchaca had divorced and no longer live in the same home, investigators said.

Hudson added that some of the alleged sexual abuse was said to have occurred at the suspect’s place of business in the city of Los Angeles. The Sheriff’s Department booking logs lists Moranminchaca’s occupation as “mechanic.”

“A warrant was obtained for the suspect’s arrest and he was arrested on April 13, 2022,” Hudson said. “He was charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a minor.”

Moranminchaca’s bail was set at $700,000 and as of Thursday he remained in law enforcement custody. His arraignment — a court proceeding where a defendant submits a plea to the charges levied against them — is scheduled to take place on Friday at 8:30 a.m. at the San Fernando Courthouse, Department S.